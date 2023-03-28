Video
Two murdered, another injured in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been murdered and a local leader of Juba League was seriously injured in separate incidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Panchagarh and Barguna, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: A housewife was allegedly murdered by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Police recovered her body from her residence in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mitu Akhter, 32, wife of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Dadra Jontigram Maddhyapara area under the upazila.

Quoting locals and the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam said Mitu Akhter had a feud with Abdus Sattar over dowry money. He used to beat her often, demanding the money.

Following the feud, Abdus Sattar strangled her to death in the morning and hanged the body with the ceiling of his house to cover up the incident.
 
Sensing the matter, locals informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Later on, Abdul Malek, father of the deceased, filed a case with the PS against Abdus Sattar.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

PANCHAGARH: A man, who was beaten to injure by his rival over a land dispute in Debiganj Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital early Sunday.

Deceased Md Selim, 35, was the son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Kamat Para area in the upazila.

According to the case statement, accused Faridul Islam had been at loggerheads with Selim over land for the last few days. As a sequel to it, Faridul Islam hit on the head of Selim with a log of wood while surveyor was conducting survey of the land on Saturday, which left him critically injured.

He was then admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 3 am while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's wife Baby Akter lodged a case against six people with Debiganj PS in this connection.

Additional Superintend of Police Runa Laila of Debiganj Circle confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have arrested one people in this regard.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A local leader of Juba League was hacked allegedly by his rivals in Betagi Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The victim is Md Tutul Khan, 36, an organizational secretary of Betagi Upazila Juba League.

Injured Tutul said after Iftar he was going to Betagi Sadar Union 'Akan Bari' Kheya Ghat, suddenly Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, an expelled vice-president of Barguna District Chhatra League, with his cohorts Miraj Gazi, Mizan Gazi, Rasel and others obstructed his way and hacked Tutul with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued Tutul and took him to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, and later, he was shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, denying the allegation Rafiqul Islam said he has been staying in Patharghata for the last 21 days. He was not involved in the incident.

Betagi PS OC Md Anwar Hosen said police visited the scene and are investigating the matter.


