Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, 3:25 AM
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Dinajpur, Jamalpur

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Jamalpur, on Monday.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A mentally-imbalanced young man was crushed under a train in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rashidul Islam, 19, son of Abul Kalam of Mahishmari Village under Abdulpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the Panchagarh-bound Kanchan Express Train hit Rashidul near Mahishmari Rail Gate at around 8:15am while he was going to Nabipur School intersection along the railway line putting headphone on ear, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dinajpur Railway Police Station Rubel Islam confirmed the incident.  

JAMALPUR: A woman was crushed under a train in Dewanganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Mursheda Begum, 45, was a resident of Puratan Dakatiapara area in the upazila.

Locals said Mursheda tried to board a train when the train was leaving from Dewanganj Station in the morning. At that time, her feet slipped and she fell under the train, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Dewanganj Railway Police Outpost Assistant SI Hossain confirmed the matter.


