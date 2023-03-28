Video
Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Muktijoddha Azir Uddin 

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Bir Muktijoddha Azir Uddin of Kulaura Upazila in the district  passed away on Friday. He was 77.

He breathed his last in his own residence of Koularashi (Miarmahal) under Kadirpur Union of the upazila at 7:45 pm. He was suffering from heart disease for a long time.

His Nanaz-e-Janaza was held on Saturday at 2pm. Later on, he was laid down in a ground nearing his family graveyard with state dignity.

Earlier, he was given guard of honour by a police team led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Mehedi Hasan.

Officer-in-Charge of Kulaura Police Station Md Abduchh Chhalek, and former upazila Muktijoddha  commander Sushil Chandra De were present at that time.

Mahfuzur Rahman

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR:  Mawlana Mahfuzur Rahman, Muhaddis of Darul Ulum Islamia Charmatua Madrasa in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Thursday noon. He was 63.

His death was condoled by Mawlana Khaled Saifullah, central advisor of Islami Movement Bangladesh, Mawlana Zayed Hossain Faruqi, ex-principal of Hazirhat Hamidia Kamil Madrasa, and Manirul Islam, Laxmipur Zilla Parishad member.

He left behind his wife, two sons and two daughters to mourn his death.


