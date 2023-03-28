12 killed, 12 injured in road mishaps

A total of 12 people including a minor child and a woman have been killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sherpur, Gazipur, Sirajganj, Chuadanga, Cumilla, Habiganj and Madaripur, in three days.





KURIGRAM: An elderly man was killed as a pick-up van ran over him on the Fulbari-Nageshwari road in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.





The accident took place in Dharmapur area of the upazila at around 10:30 am.





The deceased was identified as Kanu Chandra Sen, 65, son of late Ashutosh Chandra Sen, a resident of Dharmapur Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.





According to local sources, a speedy pickup van was going towards Nageshwari. On the way, the pickup van hit the elderly man from behind as its driver lost control over the steering of it, which left the man critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and took him to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.





However, the law enforcers have seized the pickup van, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.







GAIBANDHA: A truck driver was killed and helper injured as his sugar-laden truck overturned into a roadside ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.





The accident took place on the Gaibandha-Nakaihaat road in Ramchandrapur Union of the upazila at around 12:30 am.





The deceased was identified as Al-Amin Mia, son of Anwar Hossain, hailed from Dasyu Narayanpur Village under Kapasia Upazila of Gazipur District.





Quoting locals, Gaibandha Sadar PS OC Masudur Rahman said a sugar-laden truck was going to Gaibandha from Gazipur. On the way, the truck overturned into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering on the Gaibandha-Nakaihaat road at Ramchandrapur at early hours, which left Al-Amin dead on the spot and his helper Mahabub Hossain critically injured.





Being informed, police rushed there, and with the help of Fire Service personnel, the body was recovered from the scene.





Locals rescued the injured and took him to Gaibandha General Hospital.





However, the law enforcers have seized the truck and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.





SHERPUR: Two men have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Nalitabari and Sadar upazilas of the district on Sunday.





A farmer was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Nalitabari Upazila of the district at noon.





The deceased was identified as Akbar Ali, 50, son of late Isahaq Ali, a resident of the Ashrayan project of Purba Samschura Village in the upazila.





According to police and local sources, a motorcycle hit the man near Choukidar Bari in the village adjacent to Madhutila Echo Park at around 1 pm when he was returning to his house from his Boro paddy field, which left him critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Jhenaigati Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.





Being informed, police have recovered the body.





Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





On the other hand, a man was killed and another injured in a crash between a tractor and a three-wheeler (nosimon) on the Sherpur-Jhenaigati regional highway under Sherpur Municipality on Sunday morning.





The accident took place in Nouhata area of the municipal area at around 9 am.





The deceased was identified as tractor driver Rabiul Islam, son of Hatem Ali, a resident of Nouhata Village under the upazila.





Quoting locals, Sherpur Sadar PS OC Basir Ahmed said a three-wheeler collided head-on with a tractor when it was trying to overtake another three-wheeler (nosimon), which left Rabiul dead on the spot and another one critically injured.





Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body.





Locals rescued the injured and took him to Sherpur Sadar Hospital.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: An elderly man was killed when a private car crashed him in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday.





The accident took place in Rajendrapur Alauddin Market area on Rajendrapur-Kapasia Highway of the upazila.







The deceased was identified as Narayan Chandra Saha, 60, son of late Chittaranjan Saha, a resident of Alinagar Kalatia area. He used to live with his family members in Dhaladia Paschim Para area of the upazila.







Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur PS Md Kabir Hossain said Narayan was walking along the Rajendrapur-Kapasia highway when a private car hit him from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.







Being informed, police recovered the body.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.





SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Bangabandhu Bridge Pashchim Gol Chattar area of the district on Sunday morning.





The deceased was identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 32, son of Bakhtiar Hossain of Badhu Komla area under Rangpur City Corporation. He was posted as an instructor at Sirajganj Primary Teachers' Training Institute (PTI). He got married eight days back.







Bangabandhu Bridge Pashchim PS OC Rawshan Yazdani said after coming down from a train, Mosharraf Hossain was going to Saidabad from Bangabandhu Bridge Pashchim Railway Station in the morning riding by a battery-run auto-van.







On the way, the auto-van overturned after losing its control over the steering in Bangabandhu Bridge Pashchim Gol Chattar area, which left Mosharaf seriously injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.







Being informed, police recovered the body.





However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





Sirajganj PTI Superintend Mukul Hossain said Mosharraf was on vacation on the occasion of his marriage. He supposed to join the office on Sunday, he added.







CHUADANGA: A toddler was killed after a tractor ran over him in Jibannagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.





The accident took place in Farmgatepara area of Uthli village under the upazila at around 8:30 am.





The deceased was identified as Alamin Hossain, 3, son of Dalim Hossain, a resident of the village.





Uthli Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abul Kalam Azad said a speedy tractor ran over the child when he was playing beside his house in the morning, leaving him critically injured.





The family Members rescued him and rushed to Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body, the UP chairman added.





Jibannagar PS OC Abdul Khalek confirmed the matter.





CUMILLA: Two people including a woman have been killed and four others injured as a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Chawara-Suagazi road in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Saturday night.





The accident took place in Fultali area under Pashchim Jorakanon Union of the upazila at around 7 pm.





The deceased were identified as Amanullah Majumder, 60, a resident of Matiara Village, and Fatema Akhter, 30, of Tangirpar Village under the upazila.





The injured persons are: Md Junaid, 9, son of the deceased Fatema Akhter, Shahed, 15, Shifat, 27, Md Ashique, 25, residents of Matiara Village.





Quoting locals, Sadar Dakshin Model PS SI Md Monir Hossain said a speedy bus rammed the auto-rickshaw coming from opposite direction on the Chawara-Suagazi road at night, which left six passengers of the auto-rickshaw critically injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.





HABIGANJ: Two siblings were killed and three others injured as a tractor rammed an auto-rickshaw in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.





The accident took place in Bhatiopara area of the upazila at around 7 pm.





The deceased were identified as Abdul Moeen, 60, Taj Uddin, 35, sons of Kalai Ullah, residents of Chilapanja Village of the upazila.





Quoting locals, Baniachang PS OC Ajay Chandra Deb said a tractor rammed an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Bhatipara area in the evening when they were returning home riding by the three-wheeler, which left the duo dead on the spot and three others of the family critically injured.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the bodies, however the tractor driver managed to flee the scene.





Later on, the injured were admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital.





Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





MADARIPUR: A man was killed and three others were injured as a bus hit an easy-bike on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.





The accident took place in Boro Meher area under Mostofapur Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.





The deceased was identified as Eyar Hossain Khan, 35, son of Eliyas Khan, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.





Quoting locals, Mostofapur Highway PS OC Golam Mostofa Rasul said Eyar Khan along with three passengers was going to Tatibari area from Mostofapur Bus Stand at noon riding on the easy-bike.







When they reached Boro Meher area, a passenger-laden bus of 'Syamoli Paribahan' hit them from behind. Following this, the easy-bike overturned into a roadside ditch, which left four of them critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where on-duty physician Dr Foyezur Rahman declared Eyar Khan dead.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.