Shakib pleased with Tigers' allround effort in 1st T20 against Ireland Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said the team's allround performance was instrumental in the side's 22-run victory against Ireland in the rain-shortened three-match T20 International series opener on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.





He added that it was kind of allround performance which exactly they want.





"This is what we want. It is difficult for one or two guys to always contribute, want this kind of all-round performance," Shakib said.





Bangladesh compiled 207-5 before the rain halted the progress of their innings with four balls remaining.







Opener Rony Talukdar struck a blazing 38 ball-67 and Liton Das smoked 47 off 23 to set up the platform of big total. The duo scored record 81 runs in the first powerplay, eclipsing the side's previous high of 74 against Sri Lanka in 2018.





The revised target for Ireland was set 104 in 8 overs but the visitors could manage 81-5.





According to Shakib, the opening partnership of Liton and Rony set the tune.





"They set the pace with the way they opened and played attacking cricket. The new guys coming in are not panicking, they want to come out and perform," Shakib added.





He also heaped praise on the bowlers, who led by Taskin Ahmed continue to put up excellent performance.





Ireland stand in skipper Paul Stirling cut a forlorn figure after the defeat what he termed as disappointing one.





"We got the better conditions today. It (the wicket) looked tricky at some points, but got flatter and flatter. It's disappointing to still come out on the wrong side," Stirling said.





"The way they are bowling is fantastic, we have a couple more guys who are not getting opportunities because of such performances from our pacers.""We've struggled to pick up wickets, we were unlucky in periods and had we got wickets we could have put a squeeze on. I think we came on well in the last ten overs, or the score could have been worse." �BSS