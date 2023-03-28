Bangladesh face Seychelles in 2nd match today Bangladesh national football team faces visiting Seychelles in the second and last match of FIFA Tier-1 Int'l Football Series scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.





State-owned Bangladesh television telecasts the match live that kicks off at 3.45 pm.





Bangladesh is already leading the series by 1-0 after a solitary goal victory in the first game and looking forward to wrap up the series winning the second game as well.





Addressing a pre-match press conference today (Monday) held at District Sports Bhaban in Sylhet, Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Cabrera said his boys are very happy after winning the first match and went through a good recovery session.





Cabrera sniffed the second match would be even tougher compared to the first one and they (Seychelles) would come up with their everything to win the second game.





Bangladesh needs one point to win the series, but coach Cabrera wants full three points to win the series.





Replying to a question, the Spanish coach however informed that they are not looking for short cut in the second game because the team is very serious for the upcoming SAFF Championship.





Going to find goalless result in the second match would not help much on way to achieve progress for the team.





The Bangladesh's head coach said they are taking SAFF Championship as the big role and the team is preparing for that.





Replying to a query, Cabrera said their opponents must come out strongly in the second match but his team is also prepared to deal with them.





Skipper Jamal Bhuyan, who was present in the pre match press conference, said it has been long time, the team did not win two matches in a row, so it's a good opportunity for the team to win the match.







The second match is very important for them and everyone has the capability to do better compared to the first one and they want to show it in the field. At the end only result would be considered because spectators will only remember which team has won the match.





On the other hand, Seychelles football team's head coach Neville Both was also found optimistic to fight back in the series against Bangladesh.





He said his boys could play the first game up to their mark because the team could not get enough time to make them prepare for the match. Although he hoped that his team would come up strongly in the second game.





He informed that they have analyzed the first game and found out some strong points of Bangladesh team and they would also apply their tactics in the second game.





Skipper Stenio Marie said they still have the chance and will try to win the second match against Bangladesh. �BSS