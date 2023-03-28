Who is to win the tournament crown?

SAFF U17 Girls' ChampionshipThe eight-day-long SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship 2023 is wrapping-up tonight (Tuesday) when the host Bangladesh meets Nepal at 3:15 pm and powerful Russia takes on India at 7:15 pm in the last and vital matches of the tournament at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

Playing three of the four matches each, Russia is leading the point table with nine points and a 14-goal difference, India in the second place with six points and an 11-goal difference, Bangladesh in the third place with six points and a five-goal difference and Nepal in the fourth place with three points and minus one-goal difference.

Bhutan, the other challenger of the tournament, was already eliminated losing all four matches by big scales.

As per the latest women's ranking by FIFA, Russia is 24th, India 61st, Nepal 100th and Bangladesh 140th. But this ranking is for the senior teams and does not represent the status of the juniors. As a matter of fact, the juniors had proved their difference in the last few matches.

Before the four teams play their last matches of the tournament at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium today, the fans are going through different calculations in favour of their darling teams.

If Bangladesh wins today in the first match and Russia can continue its previous results and defeats India in the second, Russia will win the crown of the tournament for the first time with the highest 12 points and Bangladesh will be the runner-up with nine points.

Ahead of the match, Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton was hopeful of finishing the tournament with a win.



