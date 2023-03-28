Navy, Police take joint lead after 6th round

Women's ChessReigning champions Bangladesh Navy and defending runners-up Bangladesh Police now took joint lead in the points table with maximum 12 points after the 6th or penultimate round matches of 1st Division Women's Chess League now being held in Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room of National Sports Council in the city.

The day's 6th round matches, Bangladesh Navy beat Team Barisal by 4-0 game points. WCM Ahmed Walijah, WFM Noshin Anjum, Kazi Zarin Tasnim and Warsia Khusbu of Bangladesh Navy won against Noshin Ayman, Sidratul Muntaha, Sonai Akhter and Tahira Amani of Team Barisal respectively.

Bangladesh Police beat Basir Memorial Chess Academy by 4-0 game points. Nusrat Jahan Alo, Indian WGM Srija Seshadri, Indian WGM Velavan Varshini and WIM Rani Hamid of Bangladesh Police won against Rashma Alam, Sanjeedah Khanam Mitul, Monika Kundu and Sayeda Nusaibah Mahmud of Basir Memorial Chess Academy respectively.

Shahin Chess Club beat Uttara Central Chess Club by 4-0 game points. Nusrat Jahan Liza, Neelava Choudhury, Kishoara Shajrin Evana and Jannatul Preety of Shahin Chess Club won against Nazmin Khan, Warisa Haider, Raiba Sobhan Adhora and Farzana Zahin Mou of Uttara Central Chess Club respectively.

Basir Memorial Chess Club beat Sheikh Russel Chess Club by 3-1 game points. Kaumudi Nargis, Chowdhury Afroza Hoque and Mahjabeen Islam of Basir Memorial Chess Club won against Nazia Jafrin Mohona, Zowena Mehbish and Fatiha Eyenoon Diya of Sheikh Russel Chess Club respectively.

Meanwhile, Jarin Tasnim of Sheikh Russel Chess Club won against Sharmin Khan, of Basir Memorial Chess Club.

The 7th or last round matches will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am at the same venue. BSS



