India cricket pitch rating changed from 'poor' to 'below average'

NEW DELHI, MAR 27: The rating for the Indore pitch used for this month's third Test between India and Australia has been upgraded to "below average" after an appeal by the Indian cricket board, the sports' world body said Monday.





The International Cricket Council had rated the viciously turning deck "poor", after the match ended midway on day three with Australia winning by nine wickets.







The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed a review appeal in their attempt to overturn the rating and three demerit points.





The ICC said the appeal panel reviewed the footage of the Test match and "deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating".





The new rating now has one demerit point.





If a venue accumulates five or more demerit points, it is suspended for 12 months from hosting any international cricket.





India, who won the opening two Tests, clinched the four-match series 2-1 after the fourth and final game ended in a draw. �AFP