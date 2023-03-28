Video
Home Sports

England see off Ukraine in Euro qualifying, Ronaldo nets double

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

PARIS, MAR 27: Harry Kane scored again as England made it two wins from two in Euro 2024 qualifying by beating Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday, while Cristiano Ronaldo extended his international goals record to 122 with a double as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg.

Captain Kane, who broke Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record in midweek, turned home his 55th international goal from Bukayo Saka's cross in the 37th minute.

In-form Arsenal winger Saka all but ended Ukraine's resistance three minutes later, turning from Jordan Henderson's pass and curling a sublime strike from outside the area into the top corner.

The victory takes England three points clear at the top of the early Group C table after winning in Italy for the first time since 1961 on Thursday.

"Two wins out of two is all we asked for at the start of the camp," midfielder Jude Bellingham told Channel 4.

"We've followed up a really good result in Italy with another one tonight and when you do that, it feels rewarding."

Gareth Southgate's men produced an accomplished performance in their first home game since an agonising World Cup quarter-final defeat by France last December.

Kane missed one great early chance before he gave England the lead.

Ukraine failed to muster a shot on target and Conor Gallagher, Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish all went close to netting a third for the hosts late on.

England, still waiting for a first major tournament title since 1966, return to qualifying action against Malta and North Macedonia in June.

The top two teams in each group will automatically book a place in next year's European Championship in Germany.

Reigning champions Italy bounced back from their loss to England with a straightforward 2-0 away win over Malta.

Argentine-born forward Mateo Retegui followed up his debut goal against England by opening the scoring early on.

Monza midfielder Matteo Pessina made it two before the half-hour mark and Italy comfortably saw out the victory.

Ronaldo marked his record-breaking 197th international appearance in midweek with two goals against Liechtenstein and he repeated the trick as Portugal thumped Luxembourg 6-0.

The 38-year-old diverted in Nuno Mendes' headed pass to give Roberto Martinez's men a ninth-minute lead.

Goals from Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva put the game to bed inside 18 minutes, before Ronaldo slotted home his second from Bruno Fernandes' through ball in the 31st minute.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

