Shajinaz Exim opens metalizer project CHATTOGRAM, March 27: Metalizer project of Shajinaz Exim Pack Limited was inaugurated on Bayezid Link Road in Chattogram on Saturday.





Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was the chief guest on the occasion and the Metalizer project was inaugurated by the General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League and former CCC mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.





Chairman of Bonful & Co Ltd MA Motaleb, Councilor of Jalalabad Ward Shahed Iqbal Babu, Councilor of Ward No. 7 Mohammad Mubarak Ali, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bayezid Bostami Police Station Mohammad Ferdous Jahan, District Governor Lion MDM Mohiuddin Chowdhury of Lions Club International spoke as special guests on the occasion, presided over by Shajinaz Exim Pack Factory Managing Director Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.Shajinaz Exim Pack Limited Executive Director Mohammad Mominul Islam, Director Mohammad Saiful Islam and other officers and employees were present at the time.