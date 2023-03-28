Saving certificates no more a reliable tool for post retirement income

In the 7 months from July to January of the current fiscal year 2022-23, investment or sales in savings bonds, bonds and post office savings banks have decreased by 21 per cent to Tk 12,841.40 crore.







During this time, it was not possible to pay interest-principal of the savings certificates invested before by selling the savings certificates . On the contrary, the deficit is met by taking loans from the government treasury or the banking system according to National Savings Directorate sources.





Middle class people have always placed trust in savings certificates. After retirement from job, money or extra money was invested in savings certificates to live on benefit.







Those concerned said many people's saving capacity has decreased due to various reasons including high inflation. Some are breaking the savings. As a result, the purchase of savings bonds is decreasing.





Recently, the Department of Savings has released the data for January. It can be seen that the net sale of savings paper was Tk 37.43 crore in that month.



In the previous month of December, the net sale of savings bonds was Tk 1,491 crore negative.





Net sales in November were also negative at Tk 983.32 crore. Net sales in October were similarly negative at Tk 963.16 crore. Even in September, it was negative at Tk 70.63 crore.







The government has paid interest-principal to customers from the treasury in four months of the seven months of the current fiscal year.







The government has set a target of borrowing Tk 35,000 crore from savings certificates to meet the budget deficit of the current fiscal year. Against this target, the government did not receive any loan from this sector in the first six months. On the contrary, the government has paid.





In the current financial year, target for sale of savings certificates was set at Tk 1.14 lakh crore. Mainly to reduce the pressure on the sale of savings certificates, withholding tax on profits was increased from 5 to 10 per cent from July 1, 2019.







At the same time, tax identification number or TIN certificate is mandatory to buy savings certificates of more than Tk 1 lakh, some other measures are taken including the condition of not selling savings certificates if there is no bank account. Still, sales continued to grow.





From September 22, 2021, the interest rate on all types of savings certificates has been reduced by 2 per cent for investments above Tk 15 lakh. After that, sales started to decline.





On the other hand, due to non-availability of loans from savings certificates, the amount of government loans from banks has increased. The government has set a target of taking bank loan of Tk 1.6 lakh crore to meet the budget deficit of the fiscal year 2022-23.







In the previous fiscal year, the borrowing target was Tk 76,452 crore. That is, this time, the target of borrowing more than Tk 30,000 crore has been set.





Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said that sale of savings bonds, the safest investment of people, has decreased due to various conditions. That is why the net sales have been negative. The government has to pay interest-principal from the exchequer.





A Saving certificate customer Anisur Rahman said at one time saving paper was a place of trust for people. But everyone is turning away now. Lower interest rates have discouraged investment in saving certificates. I put money in stock market which is withdrawing it beingHe said, the prices of all things are high in the market. According to the government, inflation is 8.78 per cent. Costs have increased in all other sectors including transport, education, medical service. This has reduced people's ability to save. This affects the sale of savings bonds.