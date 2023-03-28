Banglalink signs deal with Mutual Trust Bank

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with Mutual Trust Bank Limited to provide its Orange Club Signature and Platinum members with a special offer for availing Mutual Trust Bank Limited's credit cards.





Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director, Banglalink, and Md. Shafquat Hossain, Head of Retail, Retail Banking Division, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.







Also present at the ceremony were Saad Md. Faizul Karim, Head of Key Segment, Banglalink, Zain Zaman, Loyalty Program Senior Manager, Banglalink, Md. Abu Bokar Siddik, Head of Cards, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, Ashraf Ur Rahman Chowdhury, Unit Head, Wholesale Banking, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, and Dewan Imteaz Ahmed, Head of Retail Underwriting, Mutual Trust Bank Limited.





Under the agreement, Banglalink Orange Club Signature & Platinum members will get a waiver on the first year's annual fee on Mutual Trust Bank Limited's credit cards. The cards come with unparalleled value propositions, including access to Mutual Trust Bank Limited Air Lounges. To avail the offer, customers have to type "BLMTB" and send the text to 2012. The offer is valid till 30th June 2023.







Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director, Banglalink, said, "Banglalink has designed the Orange Club program to provide the customers with the best privileges and benefits while ensuring the fastest 4G network. We believe our partnership with Mutual Trust Bank Limited will foster the objective by bringing privileged services for our Orange Club members."





Md. Shafquat Hossain, Head of Retail, Retail Banking Division, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, said, "We are thrilled to make our agreement with Banglalink, and we believe this partnership will bring significant value to Banglalink customers. Mutual Trust Bank Limited is excited to offer valuable services to support them."