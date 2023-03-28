KGDCL offers tributes to martyrs on Independence Day CHATTOGRAM, March 27: Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) celebrated The Independence Day and National Day-2023 on Sunday.





Tributes were paid to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the temporary central Shaheed Minar in the municipal school premises of Chattogram led by KGDCL Managing Director Engineer Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.





Earlier, all the KGDCL general managers, deputy general managers, officers' welfare association and employees' union along with the all levels of officers and employees marched from the KGDCL head office to Shaheed Minar.