Rosatom celebrates Independence Day thru Iftar Mahfil

Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation in association with Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) organized an Iftar Mahfil for the media representatives working at Ishwardi, as part of the celebration of Bangladesh's Independence Day on March 26, 2023.





Held at the Public Information Centre on Nuclear, Ishwardi the Mahfil was attended by journalists from the local and local representatives of national media, representatives from Rosatom and BAEC.





Dua was offered for the peace of souls of all the martyrs of the Liberation War and other national movements, Father of the Nation and his martyred family members, for the peace and prosperity of Bangladesh, on the occasion. A presentation on the Rooppur Nuclear Power plant was made for the journalists.





It may be mentioned here that Rosatom and BAEC under their joint communications plan organize various programs to create public awareness about nuclear technology and its positive roles in different spheres of life.







Celebrating Bangladesh's national days like Independence Day, Victory Day, the birthday of the Father of the Nation, and National Children's Day, Bangla New Year is celebrated every year on a regular basis.





The first-ever nuclear power plant of Bangladesh at its final stage of construction at Rooppur of Ishwardi Upazila. The project is being implemented with financial and technological assistance from the Russian Federation.







The project has two units with a total capacity of 2,400 MW. Each unit will host the latest generation 3+ Russian VVER reactor that satisfies all international safety requirements.







The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is the general designer and general contractor of the Rooppur NPP.