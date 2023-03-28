BRICM holds Independence Day discussion On the occasion of Independence Day on 26th March, a discussion meeting titled 'Historical Leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman and Development of the Country' was held at the Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRICM) Auditorium.





On the eve of the discussion meeting, BRICM's Mujib corner was inaugurated by the Minister of Science and Technology, says a press release.





Director General of BRICM Dr. Mala Khan presided over the discussion meeting, Architect Yeafesh Osman, Minister of Science and Technology, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest and Senior Secretary Ziaul Hassan, Ministry of Science and Technology, was present as special guest.





Chairman of Bangladesh Science and Industrial Research Council Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Sheikh, Chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Ashok Kumar Pal, Director General of National Science and Technology Museum Mohammad MunirChowdhury along with senior officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology and chairmen of other organizations among others were also present on the occasion.





Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, said he himself participated in the liberation war, and fought in the front line against the enemy in the battlefield.





Reciting the lines of various poems written by him dedicated to Bangabandhu, he said, Bangladesh would not have existed if Bangabandhu was not born. Bangabandhu gave the Bengali nation a dream of independence and from 1948 to 1971 he sacrificed all his happiness and fought for independence.







In his historic speech on March 7, he clearly declared independence. The liberation war started on his call. He is the hero of the liberation war. He is the architect of Bangladesh.







Bangladesh would not have existed if Bangabandhu was not born. Bangabandhu was not satisfied with just achieving independence. Economic emancipation of people was his main goal. He wanted to build a self-reliant Bangladesh free from hunger, poverty, illiteracy and inequality.





BRICM's founding scientist and director general Dr. Mala Khan present the key note speech of the seminar. In her speech, she highlighted the historical leadership and contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in achieving the independence of Bangladesh.







She mentioned that Bengalis jumped into the freedom struggle at the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman. She also mentioned that Bangabandhu was the only Bengali who established an independent country for Bengalis, which no other Bengali could do. That is why he is the father of our nation, the greatest Bengali of all the times.





Chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Ashok Kumar Pal, Director General of National Science and Technology Museum Mohammad MunirChowdhury and Chairman of Bangladesh Science and Industrial Research Council Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Sheikh, also spoke at the meeting.





The special guest of the program, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Ziaul Hasan, mentioned in his speech, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman prepared the Bengalis nation for the liberation struggle with his courageous, uncompromising and visionary leadership, as a result of which the independence of Bangladesh was achieved through a bloody liberation war.