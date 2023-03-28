Clients in BD can now redirect WU money into their bKash wallets

bKash customers in Bangladesh can now redirect their cash-intended Western Union money transfers into their bKash wallets conveniently, with the assistance of over 330,000 bKash agent points.







To facilitate this service, Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, NCC Bank, one of the leading banks in the country, and bKash, the country's leading mobile financial services provider, have jointly launched the 'Agent Assisted Model (PIN base Remittance)' service, says a press release.





With this service, Western Union international money transfer receivers in Bangladesh with a valid national ID, active bKash account and Money Transfer Control Number (MTCN), can route their money transfers into their bKash wallets with the assistance of any bKash agent point available in their locality. NCC Bank also acts as a settlement partner for this service.







bKash's network of 330,000 agents, popularly known as 'human ATM's', across the country ensures uninterrupted services for customers. This expanded collaboration with Western Union's will offer more convenience to remittance receivers in the country and encourage money transfers through formal channels.







On the occasion of this new service launching, bKash is offering customers with BDT 100 instant cashback on receiving BDT 10,000 Western Union money transfers, into their bKash account.