Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Clients in BD can now redirect WU money into their bKash wallets

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

bKash customers in Bangladesh can now redirect their cash-intended Western Union money transfers into their bKash wallets conveniently, with the assistance of over 330,000 bKash agent points.

To facilitate this service, Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, NCC Bank, one of the leading banks in the country, and bKash, the country's leading mobile financial services provider, have jointly launched the 'Agent Assisted Model (PIN base Remittance)' service, says a press release.

With this service, Western Union international money transfer receivers in Bangladesh with a valid national ID, active bKash account and Money Transfer Control Number (MTCN), can route their money transfers into their bKash wallets with the assistance of any bKash agent point available in their locality. NCC Bank also acts as a settlement partner for this service.

bKash's network of 330,000 agents, popularly known as 'human ATM's', across the country ensures uninterrupted services for customers. This expanded collaboration with Western Union's will offer more convenience to remittance receivers in the country and encourage money transfers through formal channels. 

On the occasion of this new service launching, bKash is offering customers with BDT 100 instant cashback on receiving BDT 10,000 Western Union money transfers, into their bKash account.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Petrobangla wants to set up 3 more LNG terminals
Shajinaz Exim opens metalizer project
PM Sheikh Hasina widens BD energy basket
Agri-credit disbursement on course to meet target
Saving certificates no more a reliable tool for post retirement income
Ghana invites investors to collaborate with V20 countries
Banglalink signs deal with Mutual Trust Bank
KGDCL offers tributes to martyrs on Independence Day


Latest News
Opposition disrupts Indian Parliament after Rahul Gandhi's ouster
Hungarian parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
President flies to Singapore Tuesday for checkup
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Man sentenced to death for killing step-brothers in Cumilla
Foreigners' interest in investing in Bangladesh increases for political stability: Hasan
JaPa will take part in next general election: Roushan
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Putin ally says Russia has weapons to destroy US
At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide
Most Read News
Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP
Shakib Khan sues Rahmat Ullah in DSA case
4 burnt, 20 rooms gutted in Kaptan Bazar fire
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
Fire at Mohakhali Sattola slum
Doctors can start private practice from Mar 30
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
2 of a family killed in lightning strike in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft