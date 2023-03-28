Bankers Welfare Club pays tribute to Bangabandhu 'Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh' paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Independence Day.





Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, President and Lion Hamidul Alam Sokha, General Secretary along with other leaders of the club placed a wreath of flower at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32, says a press release.







Dr. Tapash said Bangladesh achieved Vision 2021 by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Following this advancement Bangladesh will become developed country by 2041 and Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh will play an important role in this journey, he added.







Kudrat A hayat Khan, Vice President, Md. Anwarul Islam Khondokar, Joint Secretary, Rafiqul Islam, Dr. Shamim Ara, Lion Md. Abul Hashem, Chowdhury Bashar Wadud Shumon, Sumon Malakar, Md. Mobarak Hossain were also present on the occasion.