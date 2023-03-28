SIBL elects Belal Ahmed as Chairman Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) elected Belal Ahmed as Chairman in its 494th Board Meeting held on Monday, says a press release.





Prior to being elected as Chairman, he discharged his responsibilities as Vice Chairman.







Belal Ahmed started business in Bangladesh with renowned Unitex Group after completing his higher education from University of Toronto, Canada.







He is the Managing Director of Unitex Spinning Limited, Unitex Composite Mills Limited, UnitexLP Gas Ltd., Unitex Petroleum Ltd., Unitex Cement Ltd., and Unitex Steel Mills Ltd.





Belal Ahmed was one of the Directors of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries during the period from 2013 to 2015. He was also Vice Chairman of Union Bank Ltd. and Global Islami Bank Ltd.







He has been representing Social Islami Bank Ltd to Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) since long.