AIBL holds its 385th board meeting 385th Board meeting of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) was held at the Al-Arafah Tower recently.





Chairman of the Board of Directors Alhajj Salim Rahman presided over the meeting. The overall business performance of the bank was reviewed and several policy decisions were taken in the meeting, says a press release.





Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Md. Abdus Salam, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Audit Committee Chairman Mahbubul Alam, among others directors were present.