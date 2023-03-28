Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell off their shares, mostly of IT.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, eroded 11.38 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 6,203 points.





DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 3.5 points or 0.26 per cent to 1,349. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 2.60 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 2,215.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, however rose to Tk 317 crore, from the turnover of Tk 286.97 on Thursday. Of the issues traded, 28 advanced, 72 declined, and 183 did not see any price movement.





The top 10 companies based on transactions are- Unique Hotels, Eastern Housing, Sea Pearl Beach, BSC, Orion Pharma, Rupali Life Insurance, Genex Infosys, ADN Telecom, Shinepukur Ceramics and RD Food.





The top 10 companies with rate hikes are- Legacy Footwear, Unique Hotels, Intake Ltd., Samata Leather, National Feed Mill, Aziz Pipes, BD Autocars, Tasrifa Industries, Rupali Life Insurance and Prime Islami Life Insurance.





At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 47 points. 17 of the 93 firms that participated in the market rose in price. In contrast, the prices of 40 have decreased and the prices of 36 have remained unchanged. Tk 7.19 crore have been transacted.