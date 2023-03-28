Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, 3:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell off their shares, mostly of IT.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, eroded 11.38 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 6,203 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 3.5 points or 0.26 per cent to 1,349. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 2.60 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 2,215.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, however rose to Tk 317 crore, from the turnover of Tk 286.97 on Thursday. Of the issues traded, 28 advanced, 72 declined, and 183 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are- Unique Hotels, Eastern Housing, Sea Pearl Beach, BSC, Orion Pharma, Rupali Life Insurance, Genex Infosys, ADN Telecom, Shinepukur Ceramics and RD Food.

The top 10 companies with rate hikes are- Legacy Footwear, Unique Hotels, Intake Ltd., Samata Leather, National Feed Mill, Aziz Pipes, BD Autocars, Tasrifa Industries, Rupali Life Insurance and Prime Islami Life Insurance.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 47 points. 17 of the 93 firms that participated in the market rose in price. In contrast, the prices of 40 have decreased and the prices of 36 have remained unchanged. Tk 7.19 crore have been transacted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Petrobangla wants to set up 3 more LNG terminals
Shajinaz Exim opens metalizer project
PM Sheikh Hasina widens BD energy basket
Agri-credit disbursement on course to meet target
Saving certificates no more a reliable tool for post retirement income
Ghana invites investors to collaborate with V20 countries
Banglalink signs deal with Mutual Trust Bank
KGDCL offers tributes to martyrs on Independence Day


Latest News
Opposition disrupts Indian Parliament after Rahul Gandhi's ouster
Hungarian parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
President flies to Singapore Tuesday for checkup
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Man sentenced to death for killing step-brothers in Cumilla
Foreigners' interest in investing in Bangladesh increases for political stability: Hasan
JaPa will take part in next general election: Roushan
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Putin ally says Russia has weapons to destroy US
At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide
Most Read News
Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP
Shakib Khan sues Rahmat Ullah in DSA case
4 burnt, 20 rooms gutted in Kaptan Bazar fire
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
Fire at Mohakhali Sattola slum
Doctors can start private practice from Mar 30
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
2 of a family killed in lightning strike in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]d.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft