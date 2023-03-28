BRAC Bank offers Ramadan discounts at more than 1,000 outlets

BRAC Bank is offering amazing discounts at more than 1,000 partner outlets during this Ramzan, says a press release.







The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy buy-one-get-four free (B1G4), buy-one-get- three free (B1G3), buy-one-get-two free (B1G2) and buy-one-get-one-free (B1G1) for Iftar/Sehri at prominent 5-star hotels and special discounts at dining places, lifestyle, Jewellery, airline tickets and hotel bookings, Electronics and Furniture, eCommerce purchase and many more. They will also avail of cashback on online transactions.







Customers will enjoy fantastic offers throughout Ramzan and until Eid day with more than 600 merchant partners covering 1,000 outlets.





All BRAC Bank cardholders will enjoy B1G4 free Buffet Iftar, Dinner and Sehri at Six Seasons Hotel during the first ten days of Ramzan and B1G3 free during the rest of Ramzan.







At Hotel Bengal Bluberry, Canary Park, Golden Tulip and The Way Dhaka, they will get B1G2 free. B1G1 is available at 60+ hotels and restaurants, including Sheraton Dhaka, The Westin Dhaka, Le Meridien Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Radisson Blu Dhaka and Chattogram, Renaissance Dhaka, Amari Dhaka, Holiday Inn, Lakeshore Gulshan and Banani, Hotel Sarina, Ascott Palace, Sparrows, Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, The Peninsula Chittagong, Hotel Agrabad, Hotel Grand Sylhet, Rose View Sylhet etc.







The diners will enjoy up to 35% discounts at 119 hotels and restaurants in major cities, including Palm View, KhazanaMithai, BanglarMishti, Forest Lounge, Brews and Bites, Wellpark, Ambrosia, Regalo, Bar-B-Q Tonight etc.







At 203 lifestyle partner shops, our cardholders can enjoy discounting up to 30%. Major lifestyle partners include Zaara Fashion Mall, Artisan, Astorion, Bishworang, Kay Kraft, Rang Bangladesh, Tangail Saree Kutir, Sailor, Festivibe, Woman's World etc. Moreover, cardholders will enjoy discounting of up to 70% at 35 renowned jewellery shops.







For eCommerce purchases, the credit cardholders will enjoy up to 15% cashback at Aarong, Apex, Sailor, Chaldal, Domino's Pizza, KFC, Pizza Hut, foodpanda, HungryNaki, Pickaboo, Paribahan.com, ShohaghParibahan, Ryans IT and Star Tech till Eid day. The cardholders will also get 25% discount at 44 E-commerce merchants from the first Ramzan till Eid day.







Customers will enjoy up to 70% discount with 89 travel and airline partners, including Long Beach Hotel, Ocean Paradise, Momo Inn, Nazimgarh Resorts, BCDM, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, Novoair, GoZayaan, ShareTrip etc.