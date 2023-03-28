Video
2500 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan in Pabna

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

2500 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan in Pabna

2500 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan in Pabna

AB Bank Ltd disbursed agricultural loans to over 2500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Pabna.

The programme was organized at Atghoria Govt. College, Atghoria, Pabna recently, says a press release.

Mohammad Rezaul Rahim Lal, President, Bangladesh Awami League, PabnaZilla, Former Chairman, ZillaParishad, Pabna was present as chief guest.

 Md. Abdul Hamid, Chairman, ChatmoharUpazila, Vice President, PabnaZillaAwami League,  Md. Shahidul Islam Ratan, Mayor, Atghoria Municipality, President, Awami League, AtghoriaUpazila, Alhaz Md. Mosharf Hossain, Chairman, PabnaSadarUpazila and  Md. Tanvir Islam, Chairman, AtghoriaUpazila, Member, Awami League, PabnaZilla were present as special guests with  Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presiding.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.
"The country's modern communications system creates over 7000 new smart farmers till date-Thank you Prime Minister" -- Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank Ltd said.


