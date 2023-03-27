Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:37 PM  Count : 186
Observer Online Report

Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore

Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore


A teenager 'took his own life' by hanging himself coming on Facebook live at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore district early Monday.

Deceased Ranju Ahmed, 15, was a class X student of Kachikata School and College, a resident of Kachikata area under Mashinda union of the upazila.

It was learnt that the teenage boy gave some posts on his timeline at 12 midnight and at around 1 am, he went to facebook live and committed suicide by hanging himself.

Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore

Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore

Later, the deceased's family members broke open the door of his room and recovered the body.

Gurudaspur Police Station officer-in-charge Abdul Matin said being informed, additional police were sent to the spot and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

SA

Related Topics

commits suicide   Natore   teenager   facebook live  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
Zia tried to turn Bangladesh into Pakistan: Dipu Moni


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft