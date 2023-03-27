|
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
A teenager 'took his own life' by hanging himself coming on Facebook live at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore district early Monday.
Deceased Ranju Ahmed, 15, was a class X student of Kachikata School and College, a resident of Kachikata area under Mashinda union of the upazila.
It was learnt that the teenage boy gave some posts on his timeline at 12 midnight and at around 1 am, he went to facebook live and committed suicide by hanging himself.
Later, the deceased's family members broke open the door of his room and recovered the body.
Gurudaspur Police Station officer-in-charge Abdul Matin said being informed, additional police were sent to the spot and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.
