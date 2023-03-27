Russia-BD ties will boost regional security: Putin

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has said he is confident that further development of constructive bilateral cooperation fully meets the core interests of the people of Russia and Bangladesh, and goes in line with the promotion of regional security and stability.





"The relations between our two countries are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect," Putin said in a congratulatory message addressed to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





"Please accept my warmest greetings on the national holiday of the People's Republic of Bangladesh - the Independence Day," the message reads.





Putin wished President Hamid and PM Hasina sound health and success, as well as peace and prosperity to all their compatriots. �UNB