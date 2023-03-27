Pledge to get rid of hunger, poverty The nation on Sunday celebrated the 53rd Independence and National Day in a befitting manner pledging to getting rid of hunger and poverty.





The day's programmes began by heralding gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of the nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.





President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs. The day was a public holiday.





The national flag was hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings with the rise of the sun while all streets and important city intersections were decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.





Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands were illuminated with colourful lights.





The National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar was the main venue of the celebration of the day.







People from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies also laid wreaths at the national memorial in the morning on the day.





National dailies brought out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private radio stations and television channels aired special programmes on Liberation War, highlighting the significance of the day.





Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, and other social and cultural organisations arranged discussions, cultural programmes and sports competitions while painting competitions for children, essay and debate competitions were also organized.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday released commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the Independence Day.





The Prime Ministry unveiled the commemorative postage stamp of Tk 10, the opening day cover of Tk 10 and a data card of Tk 5 at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban.





Later, Sheikh Hasina also unveiled a book, titled "Mujib's Bangladesh," published by the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.





Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali were present on the occasion, among others.





Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal paid their rich tributes to the martyred police members marking the 53rd Independence and National Day.





He paid homage by placing wreaths at the Memorial of Liberation War at Dhaka's Rajarbagh Police Lines.





Special prayers were offered at all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation, four national leaders, martyrs of the Liberation War and all other patriotic sons of the soil.





Improved meals were served to the inmates of hospitals, jails, old homes and orphanages to mark the day. All children's parks and museums in the country remained open for all.





Ships of Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard were kept open for public at Chattogram, Khulna, Mongla and Payra ports and Dhaka's Sadarghat, Narayanganj's Pagla, Barisal and Chandpur BIWTA dockside from 9:00am to 2:00pm on the day.





The Bangladesh missions abroad also celebrated the day through similar programmes.





The world's most popular search engine giant Google created a doodle marking the 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh.





The doodle, featuring the Bangladeshi flag, was seen above the search box on the homepage of Google since 12:00am on Sunday.





By clicking on the doodle, one can visit a new page with information on Bangladesh's independence. It wished 'Happy Independence Day,



Bangladesh!'





Different political parties including Awami League (AL) as well as socio-cultural and professional organisations also took various programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.





The ruling party, AL, took elaborate programmes to celebrate the Independence and National Day.





As part of the programme, the national and party flags were hoisted at Bangabandhu Bhaban along with central and party offices across the country on Sunday morning immediately after sunrise, said a press release.





Rich tribute was paid at the National Mausoleum in Savar on behalf of AL at 5:57am.





Journalist's organizations -Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB)-also paid tribute at the National Mausoleum.





Meanwhile, AL leaders and activists paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No-32 at 6:45am maintaining health guidelines.





Doa mahfil (special prayers) were arranged at the mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zohr prayer.





The Christian community members arranged special prayers at Tejgaon Church at 8:00am and Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7-a Senpara Parbata, Mirpur-10) at one minute past zero hours, Buddhist community members held prayers at International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda at 10:00am and Hindu community members arranged prayers at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11:00am.





A delegation of the ruling party placed wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11:00am while doa and milad mahfil were arranged there.





AL will hold a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at 11:00am on March 27 (today). AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair and take part in the discussion.





Every year, the March 26 brings the most tragic reminiscence of the history's blackest episode that triggered a nine-month bloody ordeal from the night of March 25 in 1971, achieving the long-cherished independence on December 16 the same year at the cost of a sea of blood.





Liberation War based documentaries and movies were screened at cinema halls across the country. Reception was accorded to freedom fighters and the members of martyred freedom fighters at city, district and upazila levels, while Bangladesh Postal Office published commemorative postal stamps.In the wake of the military crackdown, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who became the undisputed leader of the then Pakistan following the massive victory of his party, Awami League, in the 1970 general elections, declared the independence of Bangladesh through the then EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) wireless at 00-30 hours on March 26 (the night following March 25) in 1971 at his historic Road-32 residence at Dhanmondi in the city.