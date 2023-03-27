Video
PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Independence, National Day

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 26

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman thismorningon the occasion of Independence and National Day.

On her return from the National Memorial at Savar, the Prime Minister paid homage to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

After placing the wreath, she stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

Sheikh Hasina stayed at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum for some time.

Flanked by central leaders of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, president of the party, laid another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of AL    �UNB


