Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD 'quickly becoming a regional leader': Blinken

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 30

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has said Bangladesh is "quickly becoming a regional leader" with a rapidly growing economy, an increasingly well-educated workforce, and a dynamic youth demographic.

Blinken said he looks forward to "deepening their partnership" with Bangladesh in the years ahead.

"Americans and Bangladeshis are stronger together because of our cooperation on the defining issues of this era," he said in a press statement on behalf of the United States of America, conveying his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh on its Independence Day.

Blinken said the United States is proud of its partnership with Bangladesh and of the resulting achievements made over the last five decades.

"Most recently, we have made real strides together battling COVID-19, tackling climate change, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"We commit to working with you in support of free and fair elections, open to all," Blinken said.

By committing to democratic norms, good governance, human rights, and media freedom - all of which are hallmarks of developing, stable, and prospering societies - Blinken said he believes Bangladesh will achieve its great potential.

"As you celebrate your Independence Day, Bangladesh has many reasons to be proud," Blinken said.

He said by generously welcoming Rohingya fleeing genocide, Bangladesh has demonstrated its humanitarian commitment to sheltering vulnerable refugees.

By developing adaptation strategies to the climate crisis, Blinken said, Bangladesh has shown leadership in protecting the environment and strengthening climate resilience.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia-BD ties will boost regional security: Putin
Pledge to get rid of hunger, poverty
PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Independence, National Day
IMF chief warns risks to financial stability have increased
BD always 'a strong pillar' of India's Neighbourhood First Policy: Jaishankar
BD 'quickly becoming a regional leader': Blinken
Moscow-Dhaka ties will grow: Russian envoy
The biggest financial crises of the last four decades


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft