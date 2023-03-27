Video
Moscow-Dhaka ties will grow: Russian envoy

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 30

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy has said the joint efforts by Bangladesh and Russia in promoting bilateral trade, economic and energy cooperation will hopefully further benefit people of both countries.

"I am confident that in the coming years Bangladesh will see new remarkable achievements and ensure welfare and prosperity for all its citizens," he said, congratulating Bangladesh on Independence Day.

The Russian ambassador extended sincere congratulations to the Bangladeshi people and the entire Bengali diaspora around the world on the occasion of the Independence Day.

"This date symbolizes the selfless struggle of your nation for freedom and determination of your own fate," Ambassador Mantytskiy said.

The current success of Bangladesh in various fields proves that the relentless efforts and sacrifice of the freedom fighters served for the greater good of the future generations, he said.

Back in 1971, the Soviet Union supported the Bangladeshi struggle for independence and was at the forefront to recognize the new sovereign state.

"Over the past 52 years, your country has made significant progress, having overcome the devastating consequences of the war to turn into a self-reliant state with rapidly developing economy and tremendous potential," said the Russian ambassador.    �UNB


