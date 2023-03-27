Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

FOSWAL confers Literary Award on Bangabandhu

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

The Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature (FOSWAL) on Sunday conferred "Special Literary Award" on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his trilogy - The Unfinished Memoirs, The Prison Diaries and New China 1952.

FOSWAL conferred the  SAARC Literature Award 2023 at its  63rd Literature Festival, said the citation.

Eminent Punjabi novelist and FOSWAL Founder President Ajeet Cour formally handed over the award to the visiting Bangladeshi writers and researchers Mofidul Haque and Ramendu Majumder.

FOSWAL conferred the annual SAARC Literary Award since 2001.

The citation said, "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, architect of Independent Bangladesh, 'Bangabandhu' to his people, is a towering figure of national liberation of oppressed people of the world. Like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther king he was brutally murdered by the forces of darkness, but no power on earth can erase him from history."

It added, "A new dimension of his life opened up when his long-lost prison diary and note book came to light and was subsequently published".

The citation further said that the 'trilogy has great merit as a political document and a human testament written with love and compassion, by a man who changed the course of history and led his people to freedom'.

"It is the proud privilege of Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature to honour Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for outstanding literary excellence for his trilogy", it added.

The three-day regional literary conference of FOSWAL began in the Indian capital New Delhi on Sunday morning. A large number of eminent writers and literatures from the South East Asian region including Bangladesh have been participating in the conference.

Narrating the significance of opening the conference on the Independence Day of Bangladesh, in a message, Ajeet Cour earlier said, the victory of Bangladesh in 1971 over Pakistan was not a small incident.

"It was a unique achievement through the most unique courage of conviction of the Father of the Bangla Nation; lovingly called 'Banga Bandhu', who fought like a lion for preserving tradition, culture and language! All that is more important to preserve a country's dignity than the life of any human being!" she wrote.

Cour also wrote, "People all over the globe have been fighting wars for lands and territories, for their independence from foreign oppression, or from Monarchs and Dictators. But the War of Liberation of Bangladesh was different and unique, because it was for preservation of the 'Vibrant Spirit of Man' which throbs and thrives only in its own culture and in its own language!"

In the message, she said although Bangabandhu is not amongst us, but he left behind three valuable and thoughtful books for us. So, to pay respect to the great human being, he (Bangabandhu) is being honoured by e FOSWAL with its special literary award-2023.

Bangladeshi Writers Selina Hossain and Mohit Kamal, are also participating in the FOSWAL Regional Conference.

Besides, Minister Press at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi Shaban Mahmood and Consular (Political) Safiul Alam were present representing the high commission.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia-BD ties will boost regional security: Putin
Pledge to get rid of hunger, poverty
PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Independence, National Day
IMF chief warns risks to financial stability have increased
BD always 'a strong pillar' of India's Neighbourhood First Policy: Jaishankar
BD 'quickly becoming a regional leader': Blinken
Moscow-Dhaka ties will grow: Russian envoy
The biggest financial crises of the last four decades


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft