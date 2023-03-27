One more victim dies, death toll rises to 26

The explosion at the Cafe Queen building in Old Dhaka's Siddique Bazar has claimed another victim raising the death toll to 26.





Md Hasan, 32, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 9:30am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.





Hasan was on life support in the ICU, said Dr SM Ayub Hossain, a Resident Surgeon at the Institute. He had suffered burns on 12 per cent of his body. He also had other injuries on his body. Hasan hailed from Begumganj in Noakhali.





On March 7, at least 17 people were killed and over score of others injured in a massive explosion in the 5-storey building near the BRTC bus counter in the capital's Gulistan area. Two more bodies were recovered from the debris on March 9.





Victim Musa Haider, 45, died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on the same day, raising the death toll to 20.





While, firefighters recovered the body of another victim from the debris on March 9, while three other victims--Yeasin Arafat, Mirza Azam and Zahan Sardar Selim--succumbed to their injuries at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on March 9, 11 and 14 respectively.







Located on the South of the Fulbaria BRTC bus terminal, the first three floors of the seven-storey building were badly damaged by the explosion, which is believed to have started from a gas leak.





Police started a case over negligence leading to the deaths and have arrested three people.





The arrested are owners Wahidur Rahman, 46, and Matiur Rahman, 35, and 36-year-old Abdul Motaleb Mintu, who owned a sanitary business in the basement of the building.