3 airlines asked to give Hajj flight schedules urgently





The letter mentioned that the Hajj will be held on June 27 this year subject to the sighting of the Zilhaj moon. This year, 127,198 people from Bangladesh can perform the holy Hajj.





In this condition, they were requested to send the flight schedules to Hajj-1 branch of the Religious Affairs Ministry.





This year's Hajj flights will begin from May 21. Biman Bangladesh will operate 160 dedicated pre-Hajj flights which will end on June 22 before Hajj.





The first flight BG-3001 will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Jeddah at the scheduled time at 3:45am on May 21. The flight will land at Jeddah Airport at 7:30am local time.





The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sent a letter to three airlines--- Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudia Airlines and Flynas to finalize the Hajj flight schedules on an urgent basis.It said it is necessary to know the flight schedules on an urgent basis for the smooth Hajj management and for carrying out other tasks, including renting houses in Makkah and Madinah.It is to be mentioned here that the three airlines are associated with Hajj pilgrim travel this year.