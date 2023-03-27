Video
College boy dies under wheels of train in city

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

A college boy was crushed under the wheels of a train while crossing rail line at Azampur in the city's Uttara on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Ahmed Sunny Hanif, 19, a HSC student of Uttara's Azampur Nabab Habibullah College, hailing from Birol village of Pagla Thana in Mymensigh.

The accident took place at about 5:00am this morning and the victim died on the spot, police said.

On information, Dhaka Railway Thana Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the victim. Later, police sent the body to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.



