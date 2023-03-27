Congress-BJP tug-of-war over Rahul Gandhi goes from bad to worse

New Delhi, Mar 26: The tug- of- war between India's grand old party, the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, triggered by Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, is going from bad to worse.





After all, Rahul Gandhi is none other than the great grandson of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.





It was on Friday that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years' imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.







After being convicted in the defamation case and subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, Gandhi, hit out at BJP. While addressing a press conference, Gandhi said that he is not scared of going to prison and his disqualification from Parliament was aimed at distracting people from the Adani issue.







While Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio to 'Dis' Qualified MP' on Sunday, his constituents and party loyalists in Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala have pledged full support to him.







Protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP, Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) chief ND Appachan said that they will not stop the protests until Rahul Gandhi returns as MP. DCC of Wayanad has organised a Satyagraha in the district, against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP.







Appachan said, "All political movements will unite against BJP's anti-fascist action. I do not expect by-elections in Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi will return as MP. There is hope and faith in the court. Now let the court say. The situation that destroys democracy should be changed. The people of Wayanad will not be silent until he returns as MP. That's for sure. We will make any sacrifice.''







The Congress held 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in thr national Capital on Sunday against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha on Sunday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Jairam Ramesh, party general secretaries K.C. Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Geholot and several other party leaders also joined the protest.







Raising her voice in defence of her brother. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party will keep fighting for the people. Challenging the Modi-led BJP, Priyanka said, "Who thinks that they can silence us by scaring and humiliating us? Listen, we will not stop, I will see to it that the hard-earned money of the public is not being looted and given to few people. ''







he is hiding behind his power, he is arrogant. '' Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi " a coward,'; Priyanka Gandhi said, " Slap a case on me, send me to jail but the truth is that the Prime Minister of this country is a cowardhe is hiding behind his power, he is arrogant. ''





Citing the old tradition of India, Priyanka said, " Hinduism has an old tradition. The people will respond to the arrogant ruler.''





Asserting the contribution of her family to nation building, Priyanka said, " It was my family (Nehru-Gandhi) who nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood.''







Hitting out at the Centre, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the government could not answer questions on Gautam Adani.







Gehlot alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party hatched a conspiracy to weaken Rahul Gandhi, whose "popularity was rising" by the 3,970- km-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir titled Bharat Jodo Yatra. "When [Bharat Jodo] Yatra was being taken out and Rahul Gandhi's popularity was rising, they [BJP] hatched a conspiracy to weaken a youth leader. They have a history of hatching conspiracies. They couldn't answer the allegations and questions against Adani," Rajasthan CM said at Congress party's Sankalp Satyagraha.







Putting their weight behind Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders have decided to step up their protest against the Centre on Monday by wearing black clothes, party sources said on Sunday.







Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend the Parliament by putting on black clothes. Last August, Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi had worn black clothes and staged a protest against the Centre against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment. They had marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of their stir against the issues.







Notably, Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and staged protests in the Parliament's ongoing Budget Session.







Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today said the "silver lining" to the two-year jail sentence of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case is that it has brought forth an "unprecedented opposition unity"







Describing the charges against Mr Gandhi "preposterous" as neither fugitive businessmen Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi are backward. They moved their "ill-gotten gains abroad" and live in the "lap of luxury".







and the comment an assault on OBCs, is stretching common sense to a breaking point," he added, "He(Rahul Gandhi) was pointing specially to these three individuals".

Taking a jibe at the Central government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday "thanked" PM Modi and said that this issue [Congress leader's disqualification] will provide ammunition to the opposition parties.





Meanwhile, the BJP has called a meeting on Wednesday with all the OBC (Other Backward Class) MPs. Party national president J.P. Nadda will address these members of Parliament belonging to the OBC community to which Prime Minister Modi belongs.







BJP OBC Front National president K Laxman said that it will also be flagging Rahul Gandhi's issue in front of the public in their "Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign'' (a campaign covering all houses and villages) from April 6 to April 14, and apprise the public how the disqualified Congress MP has insulted the OBC society.







Laxman said that the OBC front's nine-day long mass contacting campaign will display the Modi government's schemes for the OBC society and will also spread the message of what PM Modi has done for the society in the last nine years," K Laxman said.







The decision came on a remark made by him in April 2019, where he had asked, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.He said that we will go to one lakh villages and one crore houses and spread the message of how the Congress has cheated the OBC society in 75 years and how the party is disrespecting the society.