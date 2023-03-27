One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:09 PM
Observer Online Report

A truck driver was killed as his sugar-laden truck overturned into a roadside ditch at Sadar upazila of Gaibandha district on early Monday.

The accident took place on the Gaibandha-Nakaihaat road at Ramchandrapur union of the upazila at around 12.30 am.

The deceased was identified as Al-Amin Miah, son of Anwar Hossain, hailed from Dasyu Narayanpur village under Kapasia upazila of Gazipur district.

Quoting locals, Gaibandha Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Masudur Rahman said a sugar-laden truck was going to Gaibandha from Gazipur. On the way, the truck overturned into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering of it, leaving Al-Amin dead on the spot and his helper Mahabub Hossen critically injured.

Locals rushed the injured to Gaibandha General Hospital.

Being informed, police rushed there and with the help of Fire Service personnel the body was recovered from the scene.

Police seized the truck and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.

SA

