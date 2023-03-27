Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

‘Absconding killers of  Bangabandhu to be brought back soon’

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be brought back to the country soon, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Sunday.

"We are trying to bring back Bangabandhu's killers who remain fugitive," he said while talking to reporters after paying tribute to the martyrs at Rajarbagh Police Lines Shaheed Memorial.

"We are observing March 25 as Genocide Day and we are trying to have it globally recognised as 'Mass Killing Day'," said the Minister.

Senior Secretary Aminul Islam and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were present there.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Police presented a state salute on the occasion, while the bugles played the last post.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU threatens new sanctions on Minsk if Belarus hosts Russian nukes
‘Absconding killers of  Bangabandhu to be brought back soon’
Iran, Syria condemn US attacks on Iran-linked facilities
Independence Day: PM and President-elect attend reception at Bangabhaban
Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda buried at Banani
BNP acts like Pakistan on Genocide Day: Quader
BNP pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs, vows to continue movement
3 taken on remand for stabbing Turag SI


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft