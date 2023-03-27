Iran, Syria condemn US attacks on Iran-linked facilities

Tehran, Mar 26: The governments of Iran and Syria have condemned the United States for attacks on Syrian soil that reportedly killed 19 people, which Washington said it carried out following a drone attack on US forces.





Both the Iranian and Syrian foreign ministries late on Saturday slammed the US air attacks that targeted the strategic region of Deir ez-Zor bordering Iraq.





In a statement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the "terrorist" attacks by the US hit civilian targets and constituted a violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty.





"The US claims that it is present in Syria to fight Daesh [ISIL] that itself had a major role in creating is just an excuse to continue its occupation and loot Syria's national wealth, including its energy resources and wheat," he said.





Kanani also said Iran only has military advisers on the ground in Syria at the request of its government, rejecting US and Israeli claims that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has a sizeable military presence in Syria.





The Syrian foreign ministry criticised the "brutal" attacks that it said killed several people and amounted to a violation of its territorial integrity. It added that the attacks were a continuation of Israeli attacks and vowed to "end the American occupation". �AL JAZEERA