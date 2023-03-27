Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Iran, Syria condemn US attacks on Iran-linked facilities

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 32

Tehran, Mar 26:  The governments of Iran and Syria have condemned the United States for attacks on Syrian soil that reportedly killed 19 people, which Washington said it carried out following a drone attack on US forces.

Both the Iranian and Syrian foreign ministries late on Saturday slammed the US air attacks that targeted the strategic region of Deir ez-Zor bordering Iraq.

In a statement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the "terrorist" attacks by the US hit civilian targets and constituted a violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty.

"The US claims that it is present in Syria to fight Daesh [ISIL] that itself had a major role in creating is just an excuse to continue its occupation and loot Syria's national wealth, including its energy resources and wheat," he said.

Kanani also said Iran only has military advisers on the ground in Syria at the request of its government, rejecting US and Israeli claims that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has a sizeable military presence in Syria.

The Syrian foreign ministry criticised the "brutal" attacks that it said killed several people and amounted to a violation of its territorial integrity. It added that the attacks were a continuation of Israeli attacks and vowed to "end the American  occupation".    �AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU threatens new sanctions on Minsk if Belarus hosts Russian nukes
‘Absconding killers of  Bangabandhu to be brought back soon’
Iran, Syria condemn US attacks on Iran-linked facilities
Independence Day: PM and President-elect attend reception at Bangabhaban
Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda buried at Banani
BNP acts like Pakistan on Genocide Day: Quader
BNP pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs, vows to continue movement
3 taken on remand for stabbing Turag SI


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft