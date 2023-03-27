Video
Monday, 27 March, 2023
Independence Day: PM and President-elect attend reception at Bangabhaban

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM

President Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanam on Sunday hosted a reception marking the country's 53rd Independence and National Day at Bangabhaban.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President-elect Md Sahabuddin joined the reception. Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also attended.

Around 2500 guests were invited to the reception after a long gap of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet members, advisers, state ministers, ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, Supreme Court judges, chiefs of the three services, members of parliament, senior political leaders, academics, business community leaders, artistes, valiant Freedom Fighters and family members of Birshreshtha gallantry award recipients and distinguished citizens attended the reception.

Newspaper editors and journalist leaders also attended the gathering alongside top civil and military officials.

On the occasion, President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cut a cake.

They exchanged greetings with the injured freedom fighters and other dignitaries and guests at the function.

Later, the reception was followed by an iftar party. A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Maulana M Saiful Kabir conducted the munajat.

Earlier, the President paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital early this morning, marking the day.

The President first placed the wreath at the altar of the memorial followed by the Prime Minister.

After laying the wreaths, the President stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.  

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute at that time while the bugles played the last post.

The President also signed the visitors' book kept on the memorial premises.     �UNB


