Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda, a Language Movement hero was buried at the Banani graveyard on Sunday.





The hero of Bangladesh's historic Language Movement in 1952, passed away at her residence in Dhaka's Gulshan on Saturday afternoon at 89.







He was born in 1932 in the village of Kazipara in the 24 parga?a district of West Bengal.





Khaleda, popularly known as 'Khaleda Fancy Khanam', received the 2023 Ekushey Padak, Bangladesh's second highest civilian honour, a month ago for her efforts during the Language Movement.





Khaleda captured some iconic photos during the movement. She also remembered for her tireless efforts to help those who were either beaten or shot by police at a procession in Dhaka on Feb 21, 1952.





Khaleda directed women's issues-centric programmes on Pakistan Radio and television in the 1950.







A permanent member of the Bangla Academy, Khaleda was awarded the 'Lekhika Sangha' gold medal for her contributions to fiction and non-fiction writing in 2005.





As a philosophy alumna of Dhaka University, she endorsed and funded the award of a gold medal to students with outstanding results at the department.