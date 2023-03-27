BNP pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs, vows to continue movement On the Independence Day, by paying tribute to the martyrs of the nation BNP leaders expressed their commitment to return democracy and people's right to vote in the country.





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it by paying floral tributes at Savar National Martyrs' Memorial on Sunday.





Leaders and activists led by BNP standing committee members Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan laid wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial.







Leaders and workers of various organizations including Dhaka District, Jubo Dal, Swachhasebak Dal, Mahila Dal, Chhatra Dal also participated in this program.







Speaking with the journalists Fakhrul said, "It is very unfortunate for us that, after 52 years of our independence we have lost our democracy. People of Bangladesh have no right to vote, no right to speak, no right to write. All institutions of the state have been dismantled in a well-planned manner."





He said, "Today we have taken an oath to restore democracy, to free Khaleda Zia from jail and bring back our leader Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to the country."





"At the same time, we will withdraw the 'false cases' against 35 lakh people, above all resign this government, dissolve the parliament and set up a new election system and a new election commission through a caretaker government," the BNP leader added.







Mentioning that, "Awami League is going to establish fascism and one-party governance system with a nefarious plot by destroying all the election systems," he urged to the people to wake up and wage movement to restore democracy, bring back right to vote."







Referring to the increase in commodity prices, he said, "Daily necessity prices have increased so much, oil-gas-electricity prices also out of control. Still government have not taken any initiatives to stop corruption, money laundering."







"Unfortunately, even after 52 years of independent people give their lives, struggle and fight for democracy. An authoritarian fascist government stays in power without people mandate." Fakhrul added."