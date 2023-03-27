Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

3 taken on remand for stabbing Turag SI

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 41
Court Correspondent

Three drug dealers who stabbed a Turag police officer on Friday evening,  were placed on a day remand each.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the remand order, GRO Liakat Hossain told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

The three remanded drug dealers are Abdur Rouf, Md Raju and Md Farukh.

Turag Police produced  the three before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand each for questioning.

A team of Turag police led by  SI Shahinur Rahman, 45, of Turag police was conducting a drive at a building in Fulbaria area on Friday evening.

Sensing the presence of  police, four to five suspected drug traders fled the scene but one Abdur Rouf reportedly attacked the SI with a sharp weapon and stabbed him.

Shahinur was first rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to DMCH.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU threatens new sanctions on Minsk if Belarus hosts Russian nukes
‘Absconding killers of  Bangabandhu to be brought back soon’
Iran, Syria condemn US attacks on Iran-linked facilities
Independence Day: PM and President-elect attend reception at Bangabhaban
Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda buried at Banani
BNP acts like Pakistan on Genocide Day: Quader
BNP pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs, vows to continue movement
3 taken on remand for stabbing Turag SI


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft