3 taken on remand for stabbing Turag SI

Three drug dealers who stabbed a Turag police officer on Friday evening, were placed on a day remand each.





Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the remand order, GRO Liakat Hossain told the Daily Observer on Sunday.





The three remanded drug dealers are Abdur Rouf, Md Raju and Md Farukh.





Turag Police produced the three before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand each for questioning.







A team of Turag police led by SI Shahinur Rahman, 45, of Turag police was conducting a drive at a building in Fulbaria area on Friday evening.





Sensing the presence of police, four to five suspected drug traders fled the scene but one Abdur Rouf reportedly attacked the SI with a sharp weapon and stabbed him.





Shahinur was first rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to DMCH.