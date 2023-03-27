Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

4 BNP men held for attacking on-duty cops

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:19 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

NETROKONA, Mar 26:  At least four men identified as BNP loyalists have been arrested for launching an attack on policemen while they were discharging duties during the Independence Day festivities in Netrokona's Durgapur Upazila.

Five policemen were injured during the clash on Sunday morning, confirmed Durgapur Police Station chief Shibirul Islam.

Rejecting the allegation, BNP unit leaders in Durgapur accused the police of intercepting, attacking and chasing away a peaceful procession heading towards the martyrs' monument at Kacharir Mor in the Upazila town to pay respect on the occasion of the Independence Day.

"My associates requested hundreds of BNP men, gathering in front of its office in Kacharir Mor to bring out a procession, to move aside as the gathering created a bottleneck for vehicular movement," Shibirul said.

"The BNP loyalists did not heed the request, instead they swooped on my men with brick chips and homemade explosives. My forces were forced to charge batons and fired four blank shotgun rounds to bring the situation under control."

The injured policemen received first-aid treatment at Durgapur Upazila Health Complex.

Jahirul Alam Bhuiyan, the convener of the Durgapur Upazila unit of BNP, said they were forced to shut their offices following the attack by the police.

"My fellow party men were on their way to the martyrs' monument when police intercepted the procession, hurled abuse at them, ripped apart the banners the BNP men were holding and beat them mercilessly with batons. The policemen also shot at us," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU threatens new sanctions on Minsk if Belarus hosts Russian nukes
‘Absconding killers of  Bangabandhu to be brought back soon’
Iran, Syria condemn US attacks on Iran-linked facilities
Independence Day: PM and President-elect attend reception at Bangabhaban
Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda buried at Banani
BNP acts like Pakistan on Genocide Day: Quader
BNP pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs, vows to continue movement
3 taken on remand for stabbing Turag SI


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft