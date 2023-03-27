Government’s role in chicken market reassuring

According to the news report published in this daily, the decision was taken to sell broiler chicken at the government fixed price following the sudden rise in chicken price due to market manipulation of four companies.







These companies were allegedly selling the broiler chicken at a cutthroat price of Tk 230 per kg, much beyond the capacity of people with limited income.





In the wake of such an exorbitant price hike, government's direction to sell farm chicken at Tk 190 to Tk 195 from Friday is no doubt a thankful move.





But how long the impact of government fixed price will reflect on ground is not beyond our doubt, especially from our past experience regarding other commodities.

Keeping the cost of food and kitchen market items including chicken during Ramadan within purchasing capacity of all is essential. Everywhere in the world, specially, in the Muslim countries people enjoy a concession in kitchen items.







This concession is considered squarely on human ground reflecting the Ramadan's teaching of self restraint.







Unfortunately, a section of dubious traders in our country indulges in loathsome tendency of profit mongering capitalising on the helplessness of god fearing innocent people.

We believe the government's recent commitment for taking legal action against traders and retailers charging an extra price for commodities against government fixed price will be translated into action.





From the latest instance of the chaotic chicken market, it can be said that with the government's goodwill, it is not impossible at all to bring daily essential prices under control.

We breathe a sigh of relief that chicken at the farm level will be sold at government fixed prices. No doubt, implementation of this decision will help restore stability in the kitchen market.The decision of fixing the prices of the aforementioned chicken by the government reportedly is the outcome of a meeting called on Thursday by the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) concerned.Every consumer is suffering with the price of chicken now. We believe that due to this action, chicken prices will decrease in two to three days. For those of us in middle-class and low-income households, the price drop on chicken should make this Ramadan more convenient.Protein-rich foods include meat and poultry. They also supply our body with a variety of minerals, including iodine, iron, zinc, vitamins (particularly B12), and important fatty acids. Chicken greatly contributes to our ability to lead healthy lives. Therefore, the decision to lower the price of chicken is a wise one.In order to prevent ongoing price hike the government must also take into account lowering taxes and port fees.