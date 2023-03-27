Time to put an end to child labour

Child labour is a serious problem in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries.





Labour is defined as physical or mental work.







The work done by children under 15 years of age due to various reasons is known as child labour.

Bangladesh, unfortunately, is amongst those countries where child labour is at its peak.







Child labour is a crime and it should be condemned.







The main cause behind child labour in Bangladesh is the ever increasing unemployment, which has dragged many families below the poverty line.

There is a need to stop child labour in our country. Awareness must be raised and the attention of parents ought to be diverted to the education of their children.







Child labour laws should be put into practice.







In addition, the educational system of the country must be reshaped and restructured according to national development goals.







Orphans and other deserving children must be helped financially on a long term basis.





Bashir Mahmood

Dear SirChashara, Narayanganj