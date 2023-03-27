

When literate people becomes a cause for illiteracy!



In public universities, they are all often seen to be concerned about many emergent issues, such as: campaign of anti-ragging, action against human right violation, celebration of several International and national day, but these conscious people such as, university teachers, residential hall authorities, officers in charge of the universities, even students have forgotten that the recruitment of child labour below 14 years of age is increasing in hall's dining rooms even in the hotels adjacent to the hall area of campus.



A study published by 'The National plan of action to eliminate child labour', between 2003 to 2013, child labour aged 5-17 years dropped from 7.6 million to 3.5 million, which has been increasing rapidly since the end of 2019 due to the impact of Covid -19 in Bangladesh. Child labour in many residential universities is not outside the norm, but the majority are still blind to this severe issue.



It is worth mentioning that these child labourers are different from the usual child labourers who, normally, work in the garment sector, the leather industry, shoe manufacturing, poultry breeding houses as well as brick kilns. Most children working in public universities are dropout of school at an early age. And among them there are very few boys who have never been to school once. Most child labourers have come to work in these places while studying up to class 2 or 3 at their home.

Now the question may be how they got the opportunity to work in a place like university at such an early age.



It's important to mention here, most child labourers working in canteens, dining rooms, and hotels adjacent to the halls, are taken here by the senior workers who have been working in dining, canteen, nearest hotel of public universities for so long, and they all are adults.



Child labouring which keeps a lot child from going to school and pushing them to work is nothing but a hindrance to the economic development of the country. These little earnings unknowingly throw these children into a dark world from where they can't get back easily.



These child labourers, who are now supposed to be in school with books and pens, today are struggling in the dining room to support their families by accomplishing various dangerous jobs. However, isn't it high time we stood against it? What is the use of practicing so many human rights if we are still silent when there are many laws implemented in Bangladesh?



Working hours of teenagers and child labour

According to Section 41 of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006, - "No juvenile shall be allowed to work in any institution or establishment for more than five hours a day and thirty hours a week. No work shall be allowed between 7-00 pm and 7-00 am. In addition, according to section 2(63) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006, any person below 14 years of age is considered a child, and according to section 2(8), all persons below 18 years of age are considered juveniles. Interestingly, on the same campus, when the children of officials get up at 8:00 am, child labourers of the same age have to get up early and concentrate on heavy work! So, where is the child rights charter here, and are they practicing human rights after allowing child labour in their own universities?



Rights of domestic law: Although a law was first enacted in 1974 to protect the rights of children in Bangladesh, later on, some new provisions were added in the name of "Child Act, 2013" to make the law up to date, as in Section (70-83) of Chapter IX, for particular crimes related to children. Lawmakers adopted some policies after the child, such as cruelty to children, intoxication while in charge of the child, approval of entry to dangerous drugs abode, permission the child to stay in sex places, helping the child to escape, and other acts including punishment.



Moreover, last year, on 22 March 2022, the Government of Bangladesh ratified the Minimum Age Convention, 1973 to the ILO, and became the 174th ILO member state of the Convention. As the Convention vividly claims states to pursue a national policy to fix the age of children for employment, to pursue the absolute elimination of child labour consecutively, and also to raise the minimum age for admission to employment, as a member of the organization (ILO), Bangladesh can not allow adolescents to work anywhere if they have not been over fourteen years old.



How long can we pretend not to see so many child labourers that are happening in front of our eyes? However, child labour not only puts a child or his family at risk, but also nips his potential opportunities in the bud. For any child, institutional and practical education should be one of the basic human needs.



But in the absence of a favourable environment, if a child has to earn money by doing heavy work in his childhood to meet another basic need like managing food, we cannot allow it to happen anymore at university.



The students of public universities may start by asking why children work on campus. Besides, students, and the university authorities should take steps against these kitchen staff who earn money by making all these children work.



At the same time, the university authorities ought to also take constructive initiatives so that these children can go back to school again instead of working in the residential halls of the university campuses.

The writer is an undergraduate student of the Jahangirnagar University, at the Department of International Relations



