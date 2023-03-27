Pledge renewed to get rid of hunger, poverty



The 53rd Independence and National Day was celebrated in all districts of the country on Sunday, with a renewed pledge to take the country towards prosperity in the spirit of the Liberation War and getting rid of hunger and poverty.

On March 26 in 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence following the barbaric crackdown on unarmed and sleeping population of the country by the Pakistani occupation forces on March 25 night.

To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the districts including Barishal, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Khulna, Laxmipur, Meherpur, Narsingdi, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Rajshahi, Rangamati, Rajbari and Sirajganj.



The programmes included heralded 31-gun salutes in the early hours, singing national anthem, placing wreaths on the monument, grand march and holding discussion meetings.

The national flags were hoisted atop all the public and private buildings in the districts in the morning.



Besides, special prayers were offered at different religious institutions and improved diet was served to jails, hospitals and orphanages in the districts.



BARISHAL: Different programmes were organized in the district on the occasion of the Day.

After heralding gun salutes and hoisting of the national flag, wreaths were placed on the Martyr FF Monument and Trish Godown Mass Graveyard in the city at dawn.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SM Akhteruzzaman, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jahangir Hossain, among others, placed wreaths there in phases.

A parade was also held on Bangabandhu Udyan at 8am, where Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan took salute from the participants.



Barishal City Corporation Mayor and City Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah placed a wreath on the 71 Monument at Wapda Colony Torture Cell on the bank of the Kirtankhola River.



The district administration, District Police and various government offices also paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War there.

Besides, different political parties including BNP, Barishal Press Club, Reporters' Unity and various organizations arranged programmes to celebrate the Day.



GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The Day began with placing wreaths on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara at 12:01am.

Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam and Superintend of Police (SP) Ayesha Siddiqa, among others, paid floral tribute to the architect of independence Bangladesh there.

In the morning, the district administration, District Police, District AL, Sadar Upazila administration, Sadar Upazila AL, Public Works Department, Roads and Highways Department, Local Government Engineering Department, Health Engineering, and various educational institutes including Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College, Sheikh Rehena Textiles and Engineering College placed wreaths on the Independence and Victory Monument.



The national flag was formally hoisted up on Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium at 9:30am.



Then a parade participated by freedom fighters (FF), police, Ansar-VDP, jail police and BNCC took place there.



At 11am, wreaths were placed on the mass graveyard at Joy Bangla Pukurpar.

Besides, a milad mahfil, FF reception programme, discussions and iftar distribution were also arranged marking the Day.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, the district administration organized a two-day programme in the town.

The day began with 31-gun salutes at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan at dawn.

Then wreaths were placed on the monument there.

Acting DC Md Mohiuddin Jahangir, SP Mohammad Nure Alam, District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Solaiman Ali, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arafat Rahman, and Former Commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Amzad Hossain, among others, paid floral tribute to the valiant FFs of the Liberation War there.



The national flag was formally hoisted up and a parade participated by police, Ansar and VDP, fire service, jail police and BNCC took place on Joypurhat Stadium at 8am.



FFs were accorded reception and students of various educational institutes participated in a physical display there.



Besides, documentary films on the Liberation War were also screened for the students at District Shilpakala Academy.



KHULNA: Khulna District administration organized different programmes in the city marking the Day.

The Day began with heralding 31-gun salutes at dawn on the Khulna Metropolitan Police Line premises.

Wreaths were placed by the people of all walks of life on Gallamary Martyrdom Memorial.

Khulna City and District Muktijoddha Sangsad, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Divisional Commissioner, Khulna Police Commissioner, Khulna Range DIG of Police, Khulna District administration, Zilla Parishad, City and District AL, and various educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations placed wreaths there at dawn.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury hoisted the national flag at Khulna District Stadium. A colourful parade was then held by FFs, Police, Ansar and VDP, BNCC, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Scout, Rover Scout and Girls Guide.

Later on, children gathering, prize distribution and cultural function were also held.

Different educational institutions including Khulna University and Khulna University and Engineering Technology organized various programmes marking the Independence Day.

Video documentary and cinema based on the Liberation War was screened at different cinema hall and open places while rare photography and books based on the Liberation War was exhibited at Umesh Chandra Public Library.

Special prayers were also offered at different religious institutions seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country.

Improved diet has been served at all hospitals, orphanages and jail marking the Day.

A discussion meeting on the life sketch of Bangabandhu and reception programme for the FFs and family members of the martyred of the Liberation War were held at District Shilpakala Academy.

State-run Khulna Betar broadcasted special programmes while the local newspapers brought out special supplement on the occasion.

Khulna Divisional Information Office screened a documentary film on the life of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War at city's Shaheed Hadis Park.

Divisional Museum and Genocide Museum were open for all from dawn till the evening.

A naval ship was open for all until evening at BIWTA Rocket Ghat on the bank of the Bhairab River.

Meanwhile, Khulna City and District AL organized different programme marking the Day.

City AL held a discussion meeting at the party office.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian was present as the chief guest while KCC Mayor and City AL President Talukder Abdul Khaleque presided over the discussion meeting.



Besides, District AL also organized a discussion meeting with its President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid in the chair.



LAXMIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

After 31-gun salutes, wreaths were placed on the monument on the DC office premises in the town.

DC Anwar Hossain Akand, SP Mahfuzzaman Ashraf, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Rezaul Rafin Sarker, District AL President Golam Faruq Pink, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salah Uddin Tipu, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Ahmed Kabir, Sadar UNO Md Emran Hossain and Laxmipur Government College Principal Professor Mahbubul Karim, among others, paid tribute to the valiant FFs of the Liberation War there in phases.



Wreaths were also placed on the mass graveyard at Bagbari.

After that, a special Munajat was offered seeking the peace for the departed souls of all the martyrs.



MEHERPUR: Different programmes were organized in the district on the occasion of the Day.

The Day began with heralding with 31-gun salutes on Meherpur Circuit House premises in the town at dawn.



On behalf of State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, MP, Meherpur DC Dr Munsur Alam Khan placed a wreath on the monument first.

Then, different political parties and socio-cultural organizations paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War there.



A grand march past participated by FFs, police, civil defence, Ansar and VDP, BNCC, Rover, Boys Scout, Girls Guide, students of various educational institutions and inmates of the public orphanage was held at local stadium, where DC Dr Munsur Alam Khan and SP Rafiul Alam took the salute.



Inmates from Meherpur Orphanage Centre participated in a physical display there.

A reception was accorded to the valiant FFs and a discussion meeting also held on the occasion of the Day at District Shilpakala Academy.



The discussion was followed by a lively cultural function.

Special prayer was offered at different religious institutions and improved diets were served to jail, hospital and orphanage here.



Easy writing and painting competition for children were also held on the occasion of the Day.



Special documentary film on the Liberation War was also screened in cinema halls.



Similar programmes were also held in Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas.

NARSINGDI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



The day began with heralding gun salutes at Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in the district town at dawn.

The national flag was hoisted at the stadium at 8am, and a parade was also held there.



Wreaths were placed on the FF Memorial Monument in the morning.

The district administration, Police Department, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, and different political parties and socio-cultural organizations paid floral tribute to the valiant FFs and the martyred of the Liberation Ward there.



NOAKHALI: The Day was celebrated at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) with due dignity.



The Day's programme was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NSTU Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam.

In the morning, the national anthem was sung.

Then a colourful rally was brought out from in front of the administration building, and it ended on the Shaheed Minar premises after parading main streets of the campus.

After the rally, wreaths were placed on the Shaheed Minar and on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Haji Mohammad Idris Auditorium at around 10:30am.



NSTU VC Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam was present as the chief guest while Treasurer Nawaz Mohammad Bahadu spoke at the meeting as special guest.



PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Wreaths were placed on the Martyrs' Monument in the town.



DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM (Seba), FFs, Zilla Parishad Chairman Salma Rahman Happy, Pirojpur Municipality Mayor Md Habibur Rahmman Malek, Pirojpur Press Club, Lawyers' Association, government offices, professional bodies, various educational institutions, and different political parties and socio-cultural organizations also paid tribute to the martyred of the Liberation War.

Later on, a march past was held at District Stadium in the town.

Prizes were distributed among the winners of art competition organized by District Shishu Academy.



The FFs were accorded a reception by the district administration and Pirojpur Municipality.

A friendly football match was also arranged in the town as a part of celebration.



RAJSHAHI: To mark the Day, Rajshahi University (RU) organized different programmes on the campus.

A rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the campus.

Wreaths were then placed on the Central Shaheed Minar and Mass Graveyard of the university.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held with the FFs at the Senate building at around 12:30 pm.



The FFs were also accorded a reception there.

RU VC Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, Pro-VCs Professor Sultan-ul-Islam and Professor Humayun Kabir, Treasurer Professor Abayadur Rahman Pramanik, FF Samsul Alam, FF Professor Malay Bhowmik, Public Relations Department Administrator Professor Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Proctor Professor Asabul Haque, and Students' Advisor M Tarek Noor, among others, were also present at the meeting.

Registrar of the university Professor Abdus Salam presided over the programme.



On the occasion of the Day, a parade was held on Sabas Bangladesh Ground of the university.

Besides, various programmes were held at Sheikh Russell School and University School marking the Day.



Different political parties and socio-cultural organizations also have organized different programmes.



RANGAMATI: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, FFs of District Muktijoddha Sangsad, SP Mir Abu Tauhid, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, and Vice-Chairman of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Md Nurul Alam Chowdhury, among others, placed wreaths on the Liberation War Monument and on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the town in the morning.



A parade was held then at Rangamati Chinghla Mong Mari Stadium.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala auditorium in the town.

Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Mir Abu Tauhid, among others, also attended the programme.



RAJBARI: on this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day's programme began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises; and on the Martyred FF Monument in Rajbari Central Bus Terminal area, Muktijoddha Memorial Chatter in Rail Gate area, graveyard of the FFs, and 28 Colony by the district administration, District Police, District AL, Rajbari Press Club, Muktijoddaha Sangsad, CS office, different political parties and socio-cultural organizations, and various educational institutions.

A parade was held on Rajbari Railway Shaheed Khushi Football Ground,



Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, from of Rajbari-1 Constituency, DC Abu Kaiser Kahan, SP MM Sakiluz Zaman, Zilla Parishad Chairman AKM Shofiqul Morsed Aruj, Rajbari Municipality Mayor Alamgir Hossain Titu, CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Rajbari LGED Executive Engineer Md Yusuf Hossain, and Executive Engineer of Department of Roads and Highways Md Nawajish Rahaman Biswas, among others, were also present at the march past programme.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

After heralding 31-gun salutes, wreaths were place on Victory Monument at Bazar Station in the town at dawn.

Dr Habibe Millat, MP, DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, SP Arifur Rahman Mandal, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, Sirajganj Press Club, District Reporters' Unity, District Unit of Hindu, Bouddha, Christian Oikka Parishad, different political parties and socio-cultural organizations, and various educational institutions also paid paid floral tribute to the martyred of the Liberation War at that time. 