Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:39 PM
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 11:40 AM
Observer Online Report

Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Sadar upazila of Joypurhat district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mitu Akhter, 32, wife of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Dadra Jontigram Maddhyapara area under the upazila.

Quoting locals and the deceased's family members, Joypurhat Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Sirajul Islam said Mitu Akhter had a feud with Abdus Sattar over dowry money. He used to beat her often, demanding the money.

Following the feud, Abdus Sattar strangled her to death in the morning and hanged the body with the ceiling of his house to cover up the incident. Sensing the matter locals informed police in the evening, he said.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Later, Abdul Malek, the deceased's father, filed a case with the police station against Abdus Sattar.

Police are trying to arrest the accused and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

SA

