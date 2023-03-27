Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing







All government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous institutions and banks started their work at new timing on Monday due to Ramadan.





The new office hours are from 9am-3:30pm. Of that, only 15 minutes break from 1:15pm-1:30pm for Zuhr prayer.





Banking transactions will go on from 9:30am-2:30pm. Banks will remain open till 4:30pm.





Meanwhile, primary schools across the country will remain open till 15 Ramadan and classes will be on from 9am-3:30pm.





TF

