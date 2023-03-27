Tuberculosis patients on rise in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 26: Tuberculosis treatment is being hampered in the district due to lack of necessary equipment.





The infection of tuberculosis is increasing in the district. According to official sources, during January and February, 928 cases were identified in Sirajganj. Most of them are children.





In 2022, 252 children were infected by tuberculosis in the district. In the last two months, 42 ones were infected.





According to sources at the Civil Surgeon (CS) office, a total of 62,588 samples of cough and chest were x-rayed in the last year. Of these, 5,383 were found tuberculosis-infected.







The case notification rate (CNR) is 166.90 in the district, which means about 16 people are tuberculosis-infected in each area. The tuberculosis cases are alarmingly increasing in the district.





Testing tool inadequacy is hampering identifying disease and treatment. There is no testing machine for examining stool of children. There are no X-ray machine for chest test and Geneexpert machine in three out of nine upazila hospitals in the district.







There are only 16 microscopy machines and two trunet machines in the district for treating the disease. But these are inadequate.







There is no MRI machine to test bone, Biopsy to test flesh, and FNAC machine in the district government hospital.





The government has declared to make the country tuberculosis-free by 2035. But due to lack of necessary tools, achieving that target will be highly challenging. Authorities concerned in the district demanded ensuring proper diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis.





CS Dr Rampod Ray said, "Tuberculosis is our big problem. We are facing testing tool inadequacy. That is why, tests are made in Dhaka or privately. It is costing both additional money and time."





With this, death risk is going up, he added.







If these constraints are not met, making Bangladesh tuberculosis-free by 2035 will be a great challenge, the CS maintained.





Dr ABM Farhan Imtiaz, consultant of Sirajganj Cardiovascular Hospital, said, tuberculosis is a contagious disease; that is why, all family members of the infected person are treated with TB-preventive therapy (TPT).







As treatment cost is free, tablets and other medicines are provided to TB patients. But due to lack of necessary tools, case identification is hampered in the district.