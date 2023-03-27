51 business enterprises burnt in Bandarban, Habiganj

At least 51 business enterprises have been burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Bandarban and Habiganj, in two days.





THANCHI, BANDARBAN: More than 50 shops were gutted by fire at a market in Thanchi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.





Locals said the fire broke out at Thanchi Bazar in the morning, and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.





Fire Service leader Peyar Mohammad said the fire began at around 8am. No casualties were reported.





On information, two units of Fire Service, police and BGB rushed in, and with the help of local people doused the blaze after two hours of frantic efforts.





The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, the Fire Service official said.





It was learnt that the extent of the damage is about Tk 5 to 6 crore.





Earlier on March 22, around 53 shops were gutted by fire at Bolibazar of the upazila.





HABIGANJ: Valuables worth about Tk 20 lakh were gutted by fire that broke out at a coil mill in Kalarduba area of the district on Friday night.





Locals said the fire originated from the electric short circuit at the meter box of the 'Khaja Coil Mill at around 8pm and soon engulfed the entire warehouse.





Owner of the mill and General Secretary of Habiganj Merchant Association Mofizur Rahman said valuables including machinery worth about Tk 20 lakh were damaged during the fire.







Fire Service Station leader Protish Kumar said two units of fire fighters from Habiganj Fire Station rushed to the scene and brought the flame under control after one hour and the estimated cost of the damaged goods was about Tk 20 lakh.