Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 March, 2023, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

51 business enterprises burnt in Bandarban, Habiganj

Published : Monday, 27 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

At least 51 business enterprises have been burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Bandarban and Habiganj, in two days.

THANCHI, BANDARBAN: More than 50 shops were gutted by fire at a market in Thanchi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Locals said the fire broke out at Thanchi Bazar in the morning, and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

Fire Service leader Peyar Mohammad said the fire began at around 8am. No casualties were reported.

On information, two units of Fire Service, police and BGB rushed in, and with the help of local people doused the blaze after two hours of frantic efforts.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, the Fire Service official said.

It was learnt that the extent of the damage is about Tk 5 to 6 crore.

Earlier on March 22, around 53 shops were gutted by fire at Bolibazar of the upazila.

HABIGANJ: Valuables worth about Tk 20 lakh were gutted by fire that broke out at a coil mill in Kalarduba area of the district on Friday night.

Locals said the fire originated from the electric short circuit at the meter box of the 'Khaja Coil Mill at around 8pm and soon engulfed the entire warehouse.

Owner of the mill and General Secretary of Habiganj Merchant Association Mofizur Rahman said valuables including machinery worth about Tk 20 lakh were damaged during the fire. 

Fire Service Station leader Protish Kumar said two units of fire fighters from Habiganj Fire Station rushed to the scene and brought the flame under control after one hour and the estimated cost of the damaged goods was about Tk 20 lakh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pledge renewed to get rid of hunger, poverty
Tuberculosis patients on rise in Sirajganj
51 business enterprises burnt in Bandarban, Habiganj
Eight people found dead in five districts
12 nabbed with firearms in 5 dists
Two crushed under train in Natore, Dinajpur
Manpower shortage hampers Consumers’ Rights Protection drives
Discussion on preventing child marriage held in Satkhira


Latest News
Young woman found hanging in Khilgaon house
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road accident
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
One killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha
Housewife found dead in Joypurhat
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
One held with Crystal meth, fishing net in Cox's Bazar
Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul
Most Read News
NATO brands Russian nuclear move 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Khaleda Zia's release extended by another six months
'We lost our right to vote and speak'
PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day
College student killed in train accident at Uttara
Three killed in lightning strike in Shariatpur
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Panchagarh
President hosts Independence Day reception
Raise voice against anti-Liberation War forces: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft